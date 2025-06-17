Young performers from Serena Anthony Music Academy take stage at 'Magical Melodies Fiesta'

Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) The recently held annual festival, Magical Melodies Fiesta, showcased a celebration of music and storytelling as students of the Serena Anthony Music Academy took to the stage with a series of performances.

The event, which took place on June 14 at the Koramangala Club's Prabath Kaladwarka Auditorium, highlighted the academy’s integrated approach to classical music education, blending technical training with expressive performance, according to a statement.

The evening began with a classical duet performing Mozart’s "Ave Verum Corpus", followed by a selection of piano and string pieces such as "Passacaglia", "Libertango", and "Fly", all highlighting the students’ musical talent and dedication.

The second half of the evening featured a fully staged production of "Encanto – The Musical" which included popular songs such as "Surface Pressure", "Dos Oruguitas", and "All of You". The stage performance was enhanced by LED visuals and immersive digital backdrops.

The event provided a platform for a wide range of students, from solo instrumentalists to ensemble vocalists, to demonstrate their skills.

"The seamless blend of music, movement, and multimedia storytelling reflected Serena Anthony' broader vision of integrating classical music education with dramatic arts and innovation," the organisers said in the statement. PTI MG MIN MIN