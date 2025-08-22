Young researchers present projects on clean fuel, gut health at Anveshana 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Fifty-three young researchers from Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru presented 17 projects at the Anveshana 2025 Project Showcase here on Friday.

This year’s projects ranged from developing useful enzymes from bacteria for medicine and industry, producing clean fuel from crop waste, and examining the impact of lifestyle products and traditional herbs on gut health, a press release said.

Students also worked on nanosensors for health diagnostics, river rejuvenation, mineral–microbe interactions, AI-based air quality prediction, and detection of microplastics in everyday food items such as salt.

Anveshana is a fully funded research programme for high school students (Classes 9–12), supported by the Prayoga Institute of Education Research, Bengaluru. Select participants pursue original projects under the mentorship of domain experts, the release said.

“Students in India often lack access to quality research due to limited exposure, mentorship and resources. Cultivating scientists within the school system is essential to build a strong foundation for inquiry-led learning,” said K S Nagabhushana, Director–Research, Prayoga.

He added that the initiative provides students from government, tribal, rural and urban backgrounds access to advanced labs, fieldwork and expert guidance.

Since its launch in 2021, Anveshana has supported 114 students through 37 projects, leading to 11 publications in international, peer-reviewed and Scopus-indexed journals, including Elsevier, Journal of Emerging Investigators (Harvard University), and Journal of Chromatographic Science (Oxford University Press), the release said. PTI JR SSK