Young teacher and her student's Houdini act stuns Surat cops

Surat, Apr 30 (PTI) A 23-year-old female teacher from Surat allegedly "kidnapped" her 11-year-old student and the duo set out on a long journey crossing four states before police arrested her near the Rajasthan border, an official said on Wednesday.

As per the preliminary interrogation, the teacher and the student, who attended tuition classes at her home, decided to leave together due to scolding by their respective family members.

Police are investigating the nature of their relationship.

A police officer said the duo lived in the same location and had known each other for 2-3 years.

On April 25, the student went missing. Police said the CCTV footage captured him and the teacher moving together.

He said the duo travelled to Delhi from Surat before visiting Vrindavan and Jaipur.

"They were looking for a new location and headed back to Gujarat when the police traced the teacher's location on a private bus near the Rajasthan border, some 390 km from Surat. They were held in the wee hours of Wednesday and brought back to Surat," said DCP Bhagirath Gadhvi.

The boy told police that he decided to leave his parents after being scolded over studies, while the teacher claimed she was pulled up over work, he said.

Police are currently verifying the boy's age as they suspect he could be older than 11 years.

Police are also trying to understand the nature of their relationship and related circumstances.

The police officer further said the investigation was launched after the boy's father lodged an FIR accusing the teacher of kidnapping his son. Police used human and technical surveillance to track down the runaway teacher's location, Gadhvi said. PTI Cor KA NSK