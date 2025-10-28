Young tribal couple ostracized for marrying in same gotra in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 28 (PTI) A young couple from the 'Ho' tribe in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district was ostracized for life from the society for marrying in the same Gotra, which is considered a sin.

A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting held on Sunday in the presence of the Gram pradhan, religious heads, parents of the couple and community people in Jagannathpur.

Though some of the community members were furious over the relationship, the society at large was not in favour of anything against the law of the land, said the General Secretary of Adivasi Ho Samaj Yuva Mahasabha, Gabbar Singh Hembram, on Tuesday.

The Mahasabha deals with such community issues as well as religious conversion to aware youths.

Hembram said the man hails from Lakhipai under Jagannathpur police station limit and the woman is from Padampur village in Tonto area of the district.

A relationship between them developed and they got married but such a marital bond was not at acceptable since ancient times, he said.

The matter surfaced only after the woman conceived recently.

"In fact, such relationships (from the same gotra) are considered a sin, inauspicious and a blot for entire society. They too have the right to live, but they are neither acceptable in society nor live in our village as it may have an adverse impact on our youths," Hembram said.

To find out an amicable solution, a meeting was convened on Sunday.

In the meeting, the parents of the couple confessed that a sin committed by their wards and accepted the decisions taken at the meeting.

In a written statement, the parents agreed to bear expenses to donate puja related items as per their tradition, a goat or hen to be sacrificed as part of purification process of the village and society at their Desauli-Jayara (place of worship) to plead "Sinhbonga" (their god) as well as ancestors for forgiveness for the sin.

"As the couple's parents were not at fault, we have only penalised them to create a sense of fear among youths not to commit such sin," Hembram said emphasizing that the couple will never be accepted by society.

Earlier, such a couple was burnt alive on the borders of the village as punishment, but that practice was abandoned as per the law of the land post-independence, he said.

"We did not take the law into our hands but certainly aware our youths to refrain from such practices," he added.

Asked whether any government officials intervened in the meeting, Hembram replied in the negative.