Young voter registrations in Delhi surge 91 pc from last year

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The number of registered voters in the 18-19 age group in Delhi has risen about 91 per cent from last year, according to the latest data.

The latest figure comes as a significant boost to youth participation in democracy.

According to the figures provided by the office of the chief electoral officer, the number of registered voters in the 18-19 age bracket as on October 27 was 1,55,748 (1.55 lakh).

The corresponding figure for October 27, 2023, was 81,657.

The total number of registered voters in Delhi now stands at 1,53,57,529 (1.53 crore) compared to 1,48,60,653 (1.48 crore) last year.

Of the total, 82,78,772 (82.78 lakh) are men -- up from 80,75,210 (80.75 lakh) in 2023. The number of registered women voters stands at 70,77,526 (70.77 lakh) against 67,84,276 (67.84 lakh) last year.

Additionally, the number of voters identifying as third gender have risen from 1,167 to 1,231.

The Elector to Population Ratio also recorded an uptick from 68.58 to 70.60, indicating a broader inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral process.

In preparation for the assembly elections, due in February, the Delhi chief electoral officer on Tuesday launched a special summary revision of electoral rolls across all 70 constituencies.

The poll panel in Delhi is working to ensure accurate and updated voter rolls, with the final version scheduled for publication on January 6.

The revision drive is particularly critical in addressing new voter registrations, corrections and deletions to reflect the latest population dynamics. PTI MHS SZM