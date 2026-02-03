Young woman dies by suicide after domestic quarrel, say police

Tirunelveli, (Tamil Nadu) Feb 3 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman has allegedly died here by suicide due to a domestic quarrel, and there was no foul play in her death as claimed by her boyfriend, police said on Tuesday.

The development comes in the wake of a charge made by a man, Anandakrishnan, who claims himself to be the boy friend of the deceased woman Srimathi.

He alleged that family of the woman was opposed to their planned marriage as he belonged to a different caste and “killed her”.

Denying this claim, a top police officer told PTI, "It is death by suicide. Investigations are on." According to Ananthakrishnan, Sivamathi and he had been in a relationship for the last two years.

"My family had accepted our marriage plan, and we were preparing to get married on February 6 at the registrar's office. Even, we had purchased our marriage dresses," he told reporters on February 2.

Anandakrishnan alleged foul play in her death, as Sivamathi's family members opposed their marriage plan. After coming to know about it, there was a domestic quarrel in her house on Sunday (February 1), he added.

"Later, they stopped her from contacting me by seizing her mobile phone," he claimed.

"I saw her on Sunday afternoon, standing on the terrace (of her residence). Later that evening (Sunday evening), I came to know that she died," he said.

The girl was pursuing her under graduation in physics while he was working as a team leader in a private firm, Anandakrishnan said.