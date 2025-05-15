Young woman killed in tent collapse at Wayanad resort, three injured

Wayanad: A 24-year-old woman died after a tent collapsed at a resort in this hill district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nishma, a native of the neighbouring Malappuram district.

The incident occurred at a resort located near a forested area in Meppadi panchayat, police said.

The tent--reportedly constructed using wooden poles and thatched with grass--gave way, resulting in the woman's death. Her three friends sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be not serious.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine whether there was any lapse in safety standards at the resort.