Young woman raped in Aligarh, accused at large

Aligarh (UP), May 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was alleged raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a village in Chandaus police station area on Sunday when the accused, Arvind from the same village, entered the woman’s home when she was alone and raped her, they said.

According to the woman's father, he along with his wife had gone to a neighbouring village to attend the last rites of a family member and left their unwell daughter at home, they said.

When the parents returned in the evening, they found out about the incident and moved to police, the police said, adding that an FIR was lodged under BNS Section 64 (rape) at Chandaus police station on Monday.

The police are trying to arrest the accused, who is absconding.