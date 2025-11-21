Young woman raped, murdered in UP's Etah, accused arrested

Etah (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A man in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 19-year-old woman, officials said on Friday.

The body of the young woman in a semi-naked condition in a drain near her village two days ago, they said.

The recovery of the body had prompted the family to allege that the girl was raped, killed and her body dumped in the drain. The police subsequently launched an investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shwetabh Pandey had directed that the case be solved at the earliest.

Acting on these instructions, the local Sakeet police arrested a 28-year-old man, who belongs to the same village as the victim.

According to the SSP, the accused, who was allegedly drunk, lured the girl to a mustard field on the pretext of helping him carry a bundle of wood. He raped her there and, when she resisted, strangled her to death.

The accused has confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said, adding that further legal proceedings have been completed and he has been sent to jail.