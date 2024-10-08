Young woman sets herself on fire at home in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman died here after she allegedly set herself on fire, with the police on Tuesday saying the reason for her suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained and a probe has been launched.

Vishu was alone when she took the extreme step on Monday night at her house in the Shahpur town of the district, local police station in-charge Sunil Kasana said.

"The family members of the girl had gone out to watch the Ram Lila. The injured girl was later rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead by doctors," he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is under investigation, he said.

The cause behind the incident has not yet been identified, the police added. PTI COR KIS NB NB