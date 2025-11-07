Young women's energy, creativity and vision would shape India's future: Himachal Guv

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said that young women represent the new identity of modern India, and their energy, creativity and vision would shape the nation's future.

Shukla made these remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day cultural fest 'Symphoria 2025' organised by the St Bede's College here.

Students should believe in themselves, dream limitless and become agents of social transformation, the Governor asserted and added that women's empowerment was not merely about availing opportunities but about realising one's inner strength and potential.

"No society could progress without gender equality and women's empowerment, while environmental awareness and the Indian knowledge system form the foundation of sustainable growth and cultural identity," Shukla said.

Referring to India's victory in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, he expressed pride that Himachal's daughter Renuka Thakur played a key role in the triumph, bringing laurels to the State.

"Whether in sports, academics or the armed forces, the daughters of Himachal are leading from the front and we feel immensely proud," he added.

The Governor also witnessed and appreciated the cultural performances presented by the students and lauded St Bede's College for its contribution towards girls' education since its establishment in 1904.