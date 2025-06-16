Younger brother of Puri's titular king dies

Bhubaneswar, Jun 16 (PTI) Ranarnaba Deb, younger brother of Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, died at the age of 67, family sources said on Monday.

Deb, popularly known as ‘Thata Raja’ (part of the king's team), died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital.

"He had been suffering from multiple health issues," the family said.

Condoling the death of Deb, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the Thata Raja of Puri, Ranarnaba Deb. My condolences to the bereaved family. May Lord Jagannath grant them patience and strength in this hour of unbearable grief. I pray at the feet of Lord Jagannath for the peace and solace of the departed soul." Family sources said Deb's last rites will be performed at 'Swarga Dwar' crematorium in Puri, they said.