Younger generation more eco-conscious: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said the younger generation is more eco-conscious and will become responsible citizens.

He flagged off a cyclothon in Chennai while addressing the event.

"Compared to our generation, the next generation will be even more vigilant when it comes to protecting nature, and there is strong hope in that," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

"Many elders, without a sense of responsibility, throw garbage on the roads or dump waste into canals, but children will never do such wrong things," he added.

He highlighted that environmental issues have become one of the greatest threats facing the world.

"All of us must know and understand the changes that are happening around us because of the impact on the environment. Only then can we create and hand over a safe environment to the next generation," said the deputy CM.

"Doing this is not some special achievement for us; it is simply our duty," he added.