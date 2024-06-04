Youngest and oldest members set to win: SP's Pushpendra and Priya Saroj aged 25, DMK's T R Baalu 82

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Two Samajwadi Party candidates - Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj - are set to become the youngest candidates to win the Lok Sabha polls at 25 years of age, while DMK's T R Baalu (82) might become the oldest member to register victory.

Eleven candidates older than 80 years of age and 537 in the age group of 25-30 contested the Lok Sabha elections.

Pushpendra Saroj (Kaushambi constituency) and Priya Saroj (Machhlishahr constituency), both leading with comfortable margins, are set to become the youngest members of the Lok Sabha at 25.

Baalu (82), a six-time MP from DMK, is set to become the oldest member of the Lok Sabha. He is leading with a margin of 3.89 lakh.