Youngest and oldest winners: SP's Pushpendra and Priya Saroj aged 25, DMK's T R Baalu 82

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Two Samajwadi Party candidates - Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj - became the youngest candidates to win the Lok Sabha polls at 25 years of age, while DMK's T R Baalu (82) became the oldest candidate to register victory.

Eleven candidates older than 80 years of age and 537 in the age group of 25-30 contested the Lok Sabha elections.

Pushpendra Saroj (Kaushambi constituency) and Priya Saroj (Machhlishahr constituency) both won with comfortable margins and became the youngest members of the Lok Sabha at 25.

Baalu (82), a six-time MP from the DMK, will be the oldest member of the Lok Sabha. He won by a margin of 3.89 lakh votes.