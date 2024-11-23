Youngsters fuelled by instant fame and money; life doesn't run on FB likes and dislikes: Sudha Murty

Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (PTI) The world has become a touchscreen phenomenon and youngsters these days are fuelled by instant fame and money, but such a desire is not sustainable, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty said on Saturday.

Addressing an event at a private university here, Murty urged the graduates not to chase instant fame but instead develop a mind of curiosity and learn from mistakes while trying new things ethically and legally.

“The whole world, for that matter, has become a touch screen phenomenon or syndrome. You touch the screen, you get something, you play or you read… touch the screen, you get the reply. All of you think life is a touch screen.

"No, it is not true. Youngsters like you are always fuelled by instant fame and instant money. That is not sustainable. Instant fame, nobody gets,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

She advised the student to remember that life does not run on Facebook likes and dislikes, or followers or influencers.

“You have to make your mind healthy along with your body,” she added.

Murty said that successful people have worked for several years without fame, and with a lot of difficulties to achieve what they did. The philanthropist said she failed miserably many times but learned a lesson from every failure.

“As long as it is right legally and ethically, try new things, and from failure learn new things,” she said.

Murty recalled that she learnt the greatest philosophies in life from the poorest people who did not know English. She also observed that children today are not connected to the people, especially the poor.

“India does not mean software, it does not mean Bollywood, it is not only money. India means those people who will perish without your help. And you are the catalyst in this improvement of our country,” she said.

“Your life after here should be guided by your own conscience. But life is not that difficult. It will not be that easy either. It will somewhere be in the middle,” Murty told the graduating students at the 6th convocation ceremony of Anant National University.

Murty, who is married to the co-founder of tech giant Infosys N R Narayana Murthy, observed that creativity is a basic sign of progress and helps cut the boredom of the mundane world.

“For creativity, you require great imagination... Imagination should be built up with children, and you can imagine as much as possible depending on your strength. And that you should do at home as parents,” she said.

She said there was no shortcut to success other than hard work. Disappointments are also needed in life as one becomes a "soft" person without resistance, she added.

Murty urged the graduates to help others saying it gives tremendous happiness.

She also said that one should know technology, otherwise one will perish. PTI KA NR