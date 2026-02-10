Youngsters must imbibe saints' ideals to carry forward India's culture: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday urged youngsters to imbibe the teachings and ideals of saints and contribute towards carrying forward India's glorious cultural traditions.

Sharma was speaking after flagging off a Kalash Yatra from the Jai Niwas Garden at the Shri Govind Dev Ji temple complex here.

The chief minister said saints and spiritual leaders were strengthening 'Sanatan' culture by guiding society in the right direction and spreading the message of humanity, service and harmony.

He called upon young people to follow the teachings of saints and play an active role in preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage.

On the occasion, Sharma also listened to religious discourses by Shri Bastinath Maharaj. Thousands of women participated enthusiastically in the Kalash Yatra.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the Govind Dev Ji temple and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and welfare of the state. He also interacted with devotees present at the temple and exchanged greetings.