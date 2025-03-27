Youngsters should not ruin their future for social media reels: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Gonda (UP), Mar 27 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday urged the youth to focus on self-employment instead of chasing government jobs, while also cautioning them against the negative influence of social media reels.

During her one-day visit to Gonda, Patel addressed a gathering at Raja Devi Bakhsh Singh autonomous Medical College, where she distributed Anganwadi resource kits to 200 workers, tricycles and assistive devices to the differently abled, land deeds to eligible beneficiaries, and sewing machines to women.

She also provided hygiene kits and nutrition packages to medical students and inspected various departmental exhibitions.

Encouraging self-employment, Patel emphasised that in today’s scenario, securing a job is difficult, and the youth should consider starting their own businesses with the government's support.

She highlighted that under the Yogi government’s Young Entrepreneur Programme, interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh are being provided to young entrepreneurs.

Citing an example, Patel spoke about a young woman from Ayodhya who studied in Siddharthnagar and later started a tea business, which gradually expanded and created jobs for three other people.

Expressing concern over the growing obsession with social media reels, she warned the youth against wasting their time on such distractions.

"Social media and bad company can derail your future. Parents must instill good values in their children," she said.

Patel also commented on the recent Sahil-Muskan case, calling it a warning sign for the society. In Meerut, Muskan with the help of her lover Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh.