Youngsters torchbearers of change: AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia

Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) The AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia had an inspiring and meaningful interaction with youngsters from the state at an event here on Sunday.

Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) youth wing, students' wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), youth clubs and various other fronts took part in the event.

According to a statement issued by the party, Sisodia's interaction with the participants covered issues, such as unemployment, drug abuse, education, the dreams and aspirations of youngsters from rural areas, their vision for the future and determination to transform their circumstances.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister praised the youngsters for their passion and determination.

"Hearing how these young minds want to change their reality and become part of the system to bring a meaningful change is deeply inspiring. One clear realisation emerged from today's dialogue: if we want to transform the country, we must listen to the voices of the youth," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

During his address, Sisodia pointed out the critical role that youngsters play in driving justice and initiating change. "Be it the fight for justice or the dawn of a new era, it is always the youngsters who raise their voices first," he said.

"I feel privileged to work alongside such youngsters who not only question the system but also strive to become the answers themselves. They are the true change-makers of the society," the AAP leader said.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia visited the Kali Mata temple in Patiala on the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri.

Accompanied by Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, he sought blessings from the goddess, prayed for Punjab's prosperity, happiness and strength in the fight against the drug menace, the statement said.

After paying obeisance at the temple, Sisodia said, "This is not just a festival. Navratri is a spiritual journey. These nine days are when we connect deeply with the divine energies within us and find the strength to overcome challenges." He highlighted the role of Kali in eradicating evil and drew a parallel to the Punjab government's ongoing efforts to tackle the drug problem and other societal challenges, the statement said.

"The blessings of Maa Kali, who is revered for destroying demons and evil, empowers us to fight modern-day demons like drug addiction. With her divine guidance, Punjab will soon be free of this menace," Sisodia said.

He said the AAP government in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has undertaken a vigorous campaign to tackle drug addiction.

"Without divine blessings, fighting such a deep-rooted problem is impossible," he noted, emphasising that the government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to eliminate drugs from the state.

Sisodia also talked about the progress Punjab has made under Mann's leadership.

"The garbage of corruption and negligence left behind by previous governments has been cleaned up. Now, Punjab is marching ahead with even greater speed," he said.

The AAP leader urged youngsters to stay away from gangsters and illegal activities.

"Falling into such traps leads to devastating consequences -- police action, legal struggles and ruined lives. Youngsters must steer clear of these evils to secure a bright future for themselves and Punjab," he warned.

Highlighting the AAP's "revolutionary work" in the field of education, Sisodia shared his personal experience from his visits to Punjab's government schools.

"On Saturday, I attended a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and interacted with students. I learned that many parents are now withdrawing their children from private schools to enrol them in government schools because of the remarkable improvements. This is nothing short of an educational revolution," he said.

"Not a single school in Punjab today has children sitting on the floor. Issues like boundary walls have been addressed and teachers are receiving world-class training to ensure that our children get a world-class education. Building a better future for Punjab's children is the same as building a better future for Punjab itself," Sisodia asserted. PTI SUN RC