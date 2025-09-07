'Your Body Already Knows': Ayurvedic expert Nidhi Pandya brings ancient healing to modern readers

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Drawing on the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda, the new book "Your Body Already Knows" offer readers with a practical 21-day plan designed to help them reset their digestion, improve sleep, balance weight, stabilize moods, and enhance overall well-being in everyday life.

Written by first-time author Nidhi Bhanshali Pandya, a third-generation Ayurvedic practitioner based in New York, the book presents itself as a modern, approachable, and all-encompassing guide aimed at empowering readers to take control of their health and experience a renewed sense of vitality.

It was recently launched in Mumbai by actor Akshay Kumar.

"If you already practice Ayurveda, it will take you beyond the rigid academic aspects of your practice and help you to connect with the wisdom at its roots, so you can make this more accessible for yourself and your clients. If you are a budding Ayurveda enthusiast, this book will cut through all the jargon and weave a nuanced science of life into your system like a first language. "And if learning about Ayurveda isn't the main reason you picked up this book, even beter: You have nothing to unlearn," writes the author in the introduction of the book.

The book guides readers in tailoring diet, sleep, exercise, and mindset to their body type while incorporating Ayurvedic practices like 'nasya', oil pulling, and 'abhyanga'.

It also features 'dosha' guides, self-assessment tools, meditation routines, meal plans, and recipes for a holistic lifestyle reset.

In fact, the book emphasizes that Ayurveda encompasses every aspect of human life, claiming that many modern wellness trends -- like intermittent fasting, breathwork, bulletproof coffee, turmeric, ashwagandha, and dry scrubbing -- are deeply rooted in ancient Ayurvedic practices.

It also challenges popular health beliefs. For example, it debunks the well-known saying "breakfast like a king", instead advocating for a "warm, light breakfast, a heavy lunch, and an early, lighter dinner" in line with Ayurvedic wisdom.

"A prominent nutritionist during the mid-20th century introduced this novel idea, even though it was not something that was backed by scientific research . So 'breakfast like king' is a fairly recent idea which is not in line with the circadian rhythm, and the gastric juices aren't playing their best game either in the early morning hours," the book notes.

The book, priced at Rs 399 and published by Harper Collins India, is available for sale across online and offline stores.