Your courage will always inspire us: AISA gives tributes to G N Saibaba

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Left-backed All India Students' Association on Saturday grieved the death of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and hailed him for his courage and commitment to justice.

Saibaba died Saturday at a state-run hospital due to health-related complications, merely seven months after he was acquitted in a case in which he was accused of having links with Maoists. He stayed 10 years in prison while trial went on.

The 58-year-old breathed his last around 9 pm.

"Adieu Professor! Your indomitable spirit, courage, and commitment to justice will inspire us forever. Rest in Power!" AISA said in a post on X.

After his acquittal by the Bombay High Court, Saibaba had demanded the Delhi University reinstate him in his position, contending he could not live without teaching.

Saibaba was terminated from his service from DU's Ram Lal Anand College in 2021 after he was implicated in the case.