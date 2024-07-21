Your dedication to people's cause an inspiration: Rahul greets Cong chief Kharge on birthday

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Several Congress leaders greeted and hailed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he turned 82 on Sunday, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying that his tireless service and dedication to the people's cause is an inspiration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Kharge on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday wishes to Congress President and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi posted on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, NCP leader Supriya Sule and a host of Congress leaders hailed Kharge while greeting him on his birthday.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM D K Shivakumar also wished Kharge.

Kharge, who became Congress president in October 2022, thanked several leaders who wished him on social media.

"A very happy birthday, @kharge ji! Your tireless service and dedication to the people's cause is an inspiration," Rahul Gandhi said on X.

"Wishing you much love and good health," the former Congress chief added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished Kharge on his birthday.

"His commitment to the Constitution of the country, democracy and principles of social justice is unwavering," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Keeping the ideology of our party intact, he gave fearless leadership in the 2024 elections, and gave courage to every worker to fight in all circumstances," she said.

"I myself saw him holding meeting after meeting in the scorching sun. Ignoring his health, keeping aside personal problems, he did not stop. His tireless hard work is a source of inspiration for all of us," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"May God give him a long life, may he be healthy, and may his leadership remain strong," she said.

Greeting Kharge, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "Your visionary leadership, vast experience and astute guidance has been invaluable for our party. May you have a wonderful year ahead, filled with happiness, good health and success!". PTI ASK KVK KVK