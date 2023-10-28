Your govt taking India's economy to 'defaulter kaal': Kharge slams PM

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reported rise in dues from wilful defaulters, alleging that his government is taking India's economy to "defaulter kaal".

Kharge also shared a media report on X which claimed that the outstanding amount due from wilful defaulters has risen at a pace of more than Rs 100 crore daily since March 2019.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, Your government is taking India's Economy to 'Defaulter Kaal'! Distributing 'Muft Ki Revdis' to cronies and demolishing the savings of the common people has been your only agenda." Is it not true that dues from wilful defaulters rose by a whopping Rs 100 crore per day since March 2019, Kharge asked.

"Has your government not written off Rs 14.56 lakh crore NPAs in last 9 financial years?" the Congress chief said.

"Your Govt stands guilty of — Helping serious economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta — loot and scoot from India!" Kharge alleged.

He said the Modi government was also guilty of imposing "backbreaking price rise, plunging the savings of ordinary people, while creating monumental economic disparity".

"When desperate farmers cry for help, BJP refuses to waive off their loans, but when moneybag cronies want write offs, your government obliges in a jiffy!" he said.

"Come 2024, and people of India shall reply to each and every assault that you made on the Economy!" Kharge said. PTI ASK CK