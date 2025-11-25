'Your grit, discipline embody spirit of India': Rahul hails women's kabaddi team for winning World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Congress on Monday hailed the Indian women's kabaddi team for bringing home the World Cup with Rahul Gandhi saying that their grit, discipline and courage embody the spirit of India.

Indian women's kabaddi team won its second consecutive World Cup title with a 35-28 win over Chinese Taipei.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "India celebrates World Cup glory, led by the strength and determination of our daughters! Many congratulations to the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team on winning Kabaddi World Cup 2025, your second straight title after a superb 35-28 win over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka." "You've made a billion hearts proud with your grit, skill, and ingenuity. This victory will inspire countless youngsters to dream bigger and chase greatness," Kharge said.

Former Congress chief Gandhi also congratulated the Indian women's team.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team on bringing home the World Cup and filling the nation with pride," Gandhi said on X.

"Your grit, discipline and courage embody the spirit of India. The nation salutes you. Jai Hind," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The Congress, on its official X handle, said the Indian women's kabaddi team has emerged as champions once again, winning their second consecutive World Cup.

"They defeated Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final to secure back-to-back titles. The nation salutes their dedication and hard work," the party said. PTI ASK KVK KVK