Your incredible journey gave strength to millions of dreams: Priyanka Gandhi to Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hailed wrestler Vinesh Phogat for "giving strength to millions of dreams" with her "incredible journey" and expressed confidence that she will come back even stronger.

Her remarks came after Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

"I have seen your courage, hard work and dedication. You were fighting for the dreams of millions of girls of the country in the Olympic arena. Your brilliant game has given wings to the dreams of millions of girls who come from small towns, struggle with all the challenges, fight the system, defeat adverse circumstances and aspire to reach big stages. Your brilliant game filled the entire country with pride," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The position you have reached through your tireless hard work fighting all the challenges was not easy. This incredible journey of yours has given strength to millions of dreams," she said.

The Congress leader said that in this difficult time, crores of people of the country are standing with her with the same enthusiasm as they were during the entire competition.

"My sister, do not consider yourself alone and remember that you were our champion and you will always be our champion. I have full faith that you will come back even stronger," she said. PTI ASK AS AS