Your integrity, hard work will play huge role in determining pace of development: Prez to babus

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday told a group of young civil servants that their integrity, hard work and sincerity will play a huge role in determining the pace of development of people.

"When you get posted in various departments, you should always remember that your actions and decisions will have an impact on the lives of all the citizens," she said.

Murmu was addressing the probationers of Indian Audit & Accounts Service, Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) and Indian Statistical Service, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"The integrity, hard work and sincerity that each of you puts in your work, will play a huge role in determining the pace of development of our people," the President said.

Addressing the probationers of Indian Audit & Accounts Service, Murmu said, "You are expected to function as the custodians of public trust and guardians of financial prudence" and that they should always adhere to the values of truth, transparency and fairness while making decisions and taking actions.

"The institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General is of utmost importance in ensuring accountability of government departments and organizations," she said.

The President said she was happy to note that "leveraging the technology, the institution of CAG is moving towards paperless audit, and is preparing all audit reports in online mode".

"I am glad to know that the organisation is getting ready to use Artificial Intelligence in its functioning. You should be proud to be part of such an institution which has strengthened its position in the governance system over the years. It is the duty of the young officers like you to carry forward this rich legacy," she said.

Addressing the probationers of Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes), Murmu said they should bring to this service, "the highest standards of integrity".

"You will be required to function in different domains as administrators, investigators, lawyers and policy makers. You will also participate and contribute in negotiations of treaties of government of India in trade, customs and related areas.

"In order to perform these multifarious tasks with efficiency, you need to be updated about the latest advancements in all fields and also work hand-in-hand with officers of other services and departments," she said.

Addressing the probationers of the Indian Statistical Service, the President said that data or statistics forms a very important base for all activities ranging from formulation of policies to, analysing the outcome of the programmes and schemes.

"It is through statistics that the policy makers, experts and citizens get to know how the country is performing on key socio-economic parameters. These are the times when the world is keenly observing India's growth and performance. There is a need to generate accurate and high quality data sets using the latest techniques of international standards," she said.

With the increasing availability of information through numerous channels, Murmu said the significance of authentic and accurate statistics has increased manifold.

"You need to use the latest methods from fields like artificial intelligence, big data, data science and others for compiling official statistics and managing survey operations," the President said.

Murmu said the officers will play the role of change agents in the process of country's transformation into a developed nation.

"You should always remember Gandhiji's Antyodaya principle and work for the welfare of the last or the poorest person. You have to set new benchmarks during this Amrit Kaal," she told all the probationers. PTI AKV CK