Your life is inspirational: PM Modi to Olympic bronze medal winning grappler Aman Sehrawat

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded wrestler Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and said his life is inspirational for others.

Congratulating the 21-year-old athlete over the phone, he noted that Sehrawat was the youngest of the Indian medal-winners in this Olympic games, and said his feat will continue to bring the country joy for a long time.

"Your life is inspirational for the people of the country," the prime minister said.

Modi noted that Sehrawat lost his parents at a young age and has devoted himself to wrestling.

Sehrawat conveyed his thanks to the prime minister for all the facilities given to him and expressed confidence about winning the gold medal in the next Olympic games.

Sehrawat won bronze by defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympic Games on Friday.

The U-23 world champion was the lone Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games and he did not disappoint, winning 13-5 in the bronze play-off.