Your visit will boost India-France friendship: PM Modi to Macron

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said French President Emmanuel Macron's recent India visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship.

Advertisment

The French president was on two-day visit to India last month and was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations here on January 26.

Macron on Sunday shared a video montage from the visit on X and wrote, "A look back at an exceptional trip in India." Tagging his post, Prime Minister Modi said, "It was an honour to have you in India, President @EmmanuelMacron." "Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship," Modi said.

India and France on January 26 unveiled an ambitious defence industrial roadmap to co-develop critical military hardware, firmed up a space situational awareness programme, while the Tata Group and Airbus announced to jointly build H125 helicopters, following talks between Modi and Macron. PTI ASK KVK KVK