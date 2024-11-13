You're inspiration to keep fighting for ideals nation was built on: Priyanka to Wayanad voters

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, thanked people for exercising their franchise and said they are an inspiration for her to work even harder as well as keep fighting for the ideals the nation was built on.

As polling came to a close, Priyanka Gandhi said, "To the people of Wayanad who have given me their love and welcomed me with open arms, a big huge thank you for coming out in all your strength and exercising your democratic right." "You are an inspiration for me to work even harder and keep fighting for the ideals our nation was built on," she said.

"To every worker and leader of the UDF in Wayanad, and many of you who came from across Kerala and from other states across the country to lend your support to me for this campaign, I am deeply grateful for all the effort you put in, for your love and your unswerving commitment to our ideals," she said.

Earlier in the day when polling had commenced, Priyanka Gandhi had said, "My dearest sisters and brothers, Please vote today, it's your day, a day for you to make your choice and exercise the greatest power our constitution has given you. Let's build a better future together!" The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.

There are 16 candidates in the fray for the seat with Congress-led UDF candidate and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas being the top contenders. PTI ASK AS AS