Youth, 19, arrested for molesting 8-year-old at school in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth allegedly molested an eight-year-old girl at a school on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, police said on Sunday.

The son of the school's watchman, Golu, was arrested for the molestation that allegedly occurred on Friday at Babu Singh Inter College.

According to the police, he allegedly locked the second-grade student in a room but she was able to raise an alarm and escape.

Golu has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and was sent to jail on Saturday, Circle Officer (CO) Kamlesh Kumar said.