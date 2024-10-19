Youth abducted, killed in UP's Raebareli; 2 held

Raebareli (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A youth's body was found near a village here on Saturday, a day after he was allegedly kidnapped by two men, police said.

Advertisment

The victim was identified as Shobhit Kaushal, a 23-year-old resident of Madariganj Ganj village and owner of a jewellery shop in Unchahar town, they said.

Kaushal's father on Friday filed a complaint that his son was abducted by two men who had visited his shop in the afternoon, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said.

One of the two suspects was apprehended after he was found tampering with the CCTV camera at the shop, Sinha said.

Advertisment

"During questioning, the suspect confessed to the murder and led police to the location of the body. The victim's body was found with deep wounds caused by a sharp weapon," Sinha said.

The body was found near the Gosai Ka Purwa village on Saturday. It has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The two accused were arrested, police said.

Advertisment

Following this, traders in the area staged protests. However, the police handled the situation.

A case was registered against the two accused and they were arrested. Further investigation is underway, Sinha added. PTI COR CDN HIG