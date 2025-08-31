Youth alleges sexual assault by head priest of Vrindavan ashram; police launch probe

Mathura (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A youth from Madhya Pradesh has accused the head priest of a Vrindavan-based ashram of sexually assaulting him and using a video of the act to blackmail him, a police official said on Saturday.

SSP, Mathura has ordered a report to be submitted to him on the matter.

According to the youth's complaint, he was sexually assaulted after mixing some intoxicants in the 'prasad' he was given by the 'mahant' (head priest). The incident allegedly happened on November 22, 2022, when the youth was staying in the ashram.

The youth has also alleged that he was threatened with a video of the act and when he protested, he was beaten up. He said he managed to escape from the ashram and went to his home.

The youth initially approached the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Agra range, who sent him to meet the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mathura, with directions to the latter to take appropriate action.

The SSP directed Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh to investigate the matter and submit a report.

The officer said the youth's allegations against the mahant were very serious. But as the alleged incident happened nearly three years back, the matter is being investigated first, he added. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY