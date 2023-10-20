Youth are assets of state: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said youth are the greatest assets and resources of the state and his government is committed to ensure that their potential is harnessed to its optimum.

He said this while addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Thursday.

"It is the responsibility of all stakeholders involved to play their part in ensuring that every young person is nurtured and guided to become productive, committed, patriotic, disciplined and God-fearing citizen", he said.

"Meghalaya is a small state as compared to other states in the country like Uttar Pradesh, so, for the state to be at the crest of success and development, we have to make sure that we produce quality personnel to compete and contribute for the growth and development of the state," the chief minister said.

He said the education sector is currently facing numerous challenges but it should not deter us to strive to make our education sector one of the topmost in the country.

Sangma urged all stakeholders involved including administrators, teachers, students and especially parents to strive to develop young persons who are nurtured and guided to become productive.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, said, "There is no precise device to measure the quality of an individual other than through education. I look forward to the leadership of our chief minister in furthering the development of education in the state".

Chief Secretary D P Wahlang said, "The journey of MBoSE has been a long like a football match. At halftime, MBoSE was restructured in 2006 since its inception in 1973. Now in 2023, we are celebrating 50 years. The first board exam of MBoSE took place in 1974 with less than 3,800 examinees but now more than 80,000 examinees appear both in the Class 10 and 12 exams." He said Meghalaya's literacy rate now is 80 per cent.