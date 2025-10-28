Youth are custodians of our culture: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Kurukshetra, Oct 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday said that the youth are the true strength and future of Haryana and also the proud torchbearers of its rich culture and traditions.

He said it is heartening to see that today's young generation remains conscious and proud of its heritage and values.

Saini was addressing a gathering at Kurukshetra University on the occasion of 'Ratnawali', a four-day cultural festival which began Tuesday.

"Education gives us knowledge and skills, but culture gives us values and identity," he said.

The chief minister appreciated the performances and presentations by students, including folk dances, Haryanvi 'Saang' and 'Ragini', and folk songs, stating that these are not just cultural displays but "the priceless legacy of our ancestors".

Saini urged the youth to remain connected to their roots and cultural heritage while pursuing education, emphasizing that true progress comes when education and culture move hand-in-hand.

Speaking about Kurukshetra University, he said it is the oldest and one of the most prestigious universities in Haryana. He congratulated the institution for recently achieving the 'A++ Grade' accreditation, describing it as a symbol of its academic excellence and continuous progress.

He reminded that the foundation of the university was laid in 1956 by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India.

Highlighting the state's development, the chief minister said, "Haryana has made remarkable progress in the fields of education, sports, culture, research, and industry, and today it stands as one of the leading states in the country." He added that Kurukshetra University has played a significant role in shaping this identity and contributing to the state's growth.

Saini said that very few universities in the country are working as effectively to preserve regional culture while excelling academically and expressed happiness that Kurukshetra University has been performing commendable work in this direction. PTI COR SUN KVK KVK