Youth are foundational contributors to 'Viksit Bharat' vision: Mizoram Guv

Aizawl, Jan 29 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Thursday hailed the youth as foundational contributors to 'Viksit Bharat', the Centre's vision to transform the nation into a fully developed, self-reliant and prosperous country by 2047 when it celebrates the 100th anniversary of Independence.

Addressing the general assembly and ruby jubilee celebration of Students' Self-Support Union (SSU) here, Singh urged students to identify and master their unique talents to contribute to the growth of Mizoram and the nation.

He identified the youth as foundational contributors to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and reminded them of the significant responsibility they carry.

The governor lauded the SSU for its consistent promotion of self-reliance among the student body, noting that such dedication serves as a powerful source of inspiration for the youth.

"Those who achieve self-reliance through their own endeavours become stronger, develop greater self-discipline, and are far better equipped to confront the realities and challenges of life without faltering," he said.

Stressing that genuine progress is unattainable without a clear sense of purpose and steadfast integrity, Singh described the organisation's initiatives as an essential pillar of support for the academic community.

He encouraged SSU leaders to explore microfinancing schemes to provide more targeted support for students in need.

The governor further highlighted the union's focus on the dignity of labour, financial self-discipline, and the independence gained through personal merit.

He observed that this philosophy redefines education, moving beyond the mere acquisition of qualifications toward the moulding of responsible, well-rounded citizens.

Singh advised the students to remain resolute in their goals while prioritising compassion, respect, and community service.

"True success is measured not only by personal accomplishments but also by the manner in which we support and uplift those around us," he said.

The SSU was founded on May 27, 1985 at Hrangbana College in Aizawl, according to officials. PTI CORR RG