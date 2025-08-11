Youth arrested for abducting, raping girl in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore (Odisha), Aug 11 (PTI) Odisha Police has arrested a 26-year-old youth for allegedly abducting and raping a class 9 girl in Balasore district, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the girl was returning home on a cycle after attending tuitions.

The youth from Antara village in the district allegedly stopped the girl on the way and forcefully took her to a lonely place near Barada Ranital canal area within Simulia police station limits and raped her, police added.

When locals came to know about the incident, they tied the accused with a rope, thrashed him and set his motorcycle on fire, police added.

Soon, a police team reached the spot, arrested the youth and admitted the girl to Simulia hospital.

Shraban Kumar Maharana, inspector in-charge of Simulia police station, said, "Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the youth has been arrested and will be forwarded to court after medical checkup." The girl's health condition is stated to be stable, he added.