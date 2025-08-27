Youth arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl, forcing her to convert

Mirzapur (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A youth accused of abducting a woman, threatening her and attempting to force her religious conversion was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Operations) OP Singh said a written complaint was lodged at Kotwali Dehat police station on August 25 by a man alleging that the accused had enticed his daughter, issued threats and tried to convert her religion.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 87 (kidnapping) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and launched an investigation.

During the probe, the police received information that the accused, identified as Sajid Ali, son of Sattar and resident of Bhatauli village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits, was hiding near Aamghat canal bridge.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team apprehended Sajid Ali from the spot and sent him to jail after completing formalities under the relevant legal provisions, he said. PTI CORR ABN ABN RT RT