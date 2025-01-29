Youth arrested for assaulting, sexually abusing girl

Kochi, Jan 29 (PTI) A youth in his twenties was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly assaulting and sexually abusing a 19-year-old girl at her residence near here, police said.

The girl, a POCSO case survivor, was found in a severely injured state at her home and was admitted to a private hospital here, they said, adding that she continues to be in critical condition.

An officer of Chottanikkara police station said that the youth, who is purportedly the victim's boyfriend, had gone to the girl's home on Sunday night and there was a fight between them.

A case of physical assault and sexual abuse under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed against the youth on the victim's mother's complaint, the officer said. PTI HMP HMP ADB