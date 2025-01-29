Youth arrested for beating dog to death in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old youth in Meerut in connection with beating a dog to death, a video of which went viral on social media, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 25. A dog bit a nearly six-year-old child in the New Govindpuri locality of Kankarkheda area.

Enraged by the incident, the child's elder brother, Chand, beat the dog, resulting in its death. A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the police took cognisance of the matter.

Kankarkheda police station SHO Vinay Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused, a resident of New Govindpuri, under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the BNS at the Kankarkheda police station.

The accused has been arrested, the police said. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS