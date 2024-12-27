Youth arrested for circulating pirated copies of ''Marco'' in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 27 (PTI) A youth was arrested on Friday for allegedly circulating a pirated copy of the recently released Malayalam movie 'Marco'.

Advertisment

The action thriller, directed by Haneef Adeni, was released on December 20 and stars Unni Mukundan in the lead.

The Kochi Cyber Crime Police arrested a 21-year-old Aluva native who had shared the link to the pirated copy on Instagram, police said.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by producer Sherif Mohammed on Thursday, alleging that a pirated version of the film was being circulated on social media.

Advertisment

In his complaint, Sherif stated that the illegal distribution of the film would cause significant financial losses, police added.

He also provided the police with details of the social media accounts involved in sharing the pirated version of 'Marco'.

This incident comes shortly after the Kochi Cyber Police arrested three individuals for distributing a pirated version of the film 'ARM', according to police. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ADB