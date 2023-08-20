Youth arrested for doing bike stunts from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly performing bike stunts and uploading their videos on social media, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Anmol Singh Sethi, a resident of Vishnu Garden in Tilak Nagar, they said.

The arrest came after a video on social media showed two bikers performing stunts on a black and yellow coloured bike – without a number plate – near City Square Mall in Rajouri Garden, police said.

Police in their search for clues of the identity of the accused analysed around 1,000 social media accounts, the officer said.

An Instagram handle 'DELHI TAKEOVERS' was identified as the one where the video was first uploaded and from where was picked by other accounts, the officer said.

The account was found to have several similar videos.

The handler of the Instagram account was identified and nabbed on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Sethi during questioning revealed he performs road stunts all over Delhi and chooses spots near police booths, police pickets to increase followers on social media, the DCP said. PTI NIT VN VN