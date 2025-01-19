Youth arrested for kidnapping, raping girl in Noida

Noida, Jan 19 (PTI) A youth was arrested on Sunday on charges of allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped on January 9 and she was rescued by the police on Friday, they said.

Inspector-in-charge of Phase-2 police station Vindhyachal Tiwari said that a youth named Sumit kidnapped the minor from a village here. Later, the victim's relatives lodged a report on the matter.

Police recovered the girl two days ago and her medical examination was done, which confirmed that she had been raped, the officer said.

Police, then, arrested Sumit and he was produced in a local court that sent him to 14 days in judicial custody. PTI COR SKY SKY