Youth arrested for raping 14-yr-old girl in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl after sedating her, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Israr, was an acquaintance of the minor whom he allegedly raped on Friday and both resided in the same village here, ASP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

According to the complaint lodged by the teenager's family members, Israr called the girl over the phone and asked her to meet him at an orchard, the police said.

Once the girl reached the orchard to meet him, the accused allegedly sedated her and she fell unconscious. He then raped her and fled the spot, leaving the minor in an unconscious state, they said.

After the girl regained consciousness and returned home, she told her family members about the incident, they added.

Based on the family's complaint, an FIR was registered against Israr under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday and he was arrested a few hours later, the ASP said.

He added that the matter involved two different communities but the situation in the village was under control. PTI COR ABN RPA