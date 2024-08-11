Youth arrested for raping girl

Ramgarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Police arrested a youth for allegedly raping a girl in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an officer said.

They also apprehended three others for attempting to rape two other girls in Barakana area of the district, the officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said three minor ragpicker girls had gone to collect scrap near the boundary wall of the Central workshop of Central Coalfields Limited on July 21 when four youths told them that they will get more scrap on the other side of the boundary wall.

They asked the girls to follow them to the other side of the boundary wall where one of the youth allegedly raped a girl.

Three other youths also tried to rape the other two girls but fled on hearing noises.

An FIR was lodged against the four youths following which an SIT was set up by the SP.

The SIT headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Ramgarh) Birendra Kumar Ram arrested the youths. PTI COR BS RG