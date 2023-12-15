Youth arrested for raping minor in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Khurja City police station area here, officials on Friday said.

Advertisment

Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh said that the minor girl, a resident of Khurja Nagar, was on Thursday lured by a youth living in her neighbourhood and taken to the forest where she was allegedly raped.

The circle officer said that an FIR was registered under relevant sections on the basis of the victim's complaint, adding the accused has been arrested.

Singh said that the girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination and necessary legal action is being taken in connection with the case. PTI COR SAB AS AS