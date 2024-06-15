Youth arrested for raping teen sent to judicial custody

Ballia (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and beating a minor girl here, police on Saturday said.

He was produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody, they said.

A 12-year-old girl from a village in Bansdih Road police station area was allegedly raped and beaten by Nitesh Singh (19), a resident of her village, who also threatened to kill her, police said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Singh on June 10 under the IPC and the POCSO Act, they said.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the accused was arrested from near the Bansdih Road railway station on Friday and presented before a local court in Ballia, which sent him to judicial custody.