Youth arrested for trafficking minor girl in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 7 (PTI) A youth was arrested allegedly for trafficking a minor girl with whom he was in a relationship for three years at Agartala railway station, police said on Friday.

The arrested youth was identified as Ansar Ali (23) of Indranagar in West Tripura district.

"The minor girl who was in a relationship with the youth went missing on Wednesday. Today, they landed at Agartala railway station to go to Bengaluru, but Vishwa Hindu Parisad and Bajrang Dal activists detained them and informed us about the incident," Officer in Charge (OC), East Agartala Women's police station, Sukantala Debbarma told PTI.

A police team rushed to the railway station and brought both the youth and the girl to the police station, she said, adding that the rescued girl was handed over to her parents.

Based on the FIR filed by the girl's mother, the accused has been arrested on charges of rape and human trafficking, the police said.

In the FIR, the girl's mother stated that she doesn't know the religion of the youth with whom her minor daughter fell in love. "He (Ansar) might have misguided my daughter, raped her on several occasions and tried to kidnap her", she said in the FIR.

"We have started an investigation into the case," the OC added.