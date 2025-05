Una (HP), May 13 (PTI) Police arrested a 27-year-old man for unnatural sex with a cow in the Pandoga village in Himachal's Una district, police said.

The accused, who works as a confectioner in a shop, entered his neighbour's cowshed late on Monday night and allegedly did the act, said the owner of the cowshed.

Police have registered a case in this regard. DSP Haroli Mohan Rawat said that strict action will be taken against the accused. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK