Meerut (UP), May 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a youth in Meerut for allegedly sharing objectionable pro-Pakistan content on social media, police said on Thursday.
According to Civil Lines Circle Officer Abhishek Tiwari, the accused has been identified as Zaid, who works at a salon in the Civil Lines locality.
A case has been registered against Zaid under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), Tiwari said.
In-charge of the Civil Lines police station, Satveer Atri, said the matter came to light after Vinod Jatav, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Meerut chapter, flagged "objectionable" posts on Zaid's Instagram account.
The posts contained slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pakistan is right", Atri said.
Police arrested Zaid after Jatav, accompanied by local residents, lodged a formal complaint against him at the Civil Lines police station, the officer said.
Tiwari said that in light of the soaring tension following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military strike by India in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, police are closely monitoring social media activity.
He also urged people to share content responsibly and refrain from any action that may spread misinformation or incite communal disharmony. PTI COR ABN ARI
Youth arrested in Meerut for pro-Pakistan comments on social media
