Youth arrested with over 2 kg heroin in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Police arrested a youth and allegedly recovered more than two kg of heroin in the border area of the Ganganagar district, they said.

The market value of the recovered heroin is estimated to be more than Rs 10 crore.

In a statement, police said the team recovered 2.61 kg of heroin allegedly from the possession of Gagandeep Singh in the Kesari Singh Pur police station area.

The heroin was smuggled from Pakistan across the border, police said, adding further investigation is being done in the matter.